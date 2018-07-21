Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $55.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $665,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,846.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

