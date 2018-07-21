Michaels Companies (MIK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Michaels Companies earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0270271318425 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Michaels Companies opened at $19.91 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

