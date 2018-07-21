Michael A. Kelly Sells 636 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stock

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Red Hat stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $95.88 and a 12 month high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Red Hat from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Hat from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Red Hat by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Red Hat by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,320 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

