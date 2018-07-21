MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.93. 167,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $100,157.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,323.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $851,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,263.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,776 shares of company stock worth $8,970,981 over the last 90 days. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 94.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after buying an additional 800,658 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

