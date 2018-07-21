Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRSN. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 16th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 91.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,132.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,681,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.