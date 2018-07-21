Mercury One Day Trading Volume Reaches $692,346.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Mercury has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $692,346.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00456562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00164417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

