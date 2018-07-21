Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mellanox Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.603170340628 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies opened at $83.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $143,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,798,229. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

