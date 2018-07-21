MEG Energy (MEG) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. GMP Securities set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.17.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$11.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.11. MEG Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$721.00 million for the quarter.

In other MEG Energy news, insider Chi-Tak Yee sold 24,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.78, for a total value of C$214,565.64. Also, insider Sorin Bujor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$107,640.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $452,163 in the last ninety days.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

