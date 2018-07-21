MEDNAX Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.75 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, insider David A. Clark sold 11,607 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $524,056.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.