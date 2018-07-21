Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.22 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $90.38.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.