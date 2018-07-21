Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,687 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.5893 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

