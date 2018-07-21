McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

McGrath RentCorp opened at $61.89 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 11.81%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $186,076.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 2,791 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $177,116.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,185 shares of company stock worth $2,055,148 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

