MaxLinear (MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “$17.41” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,253.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5,900.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 717,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 705,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,763,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,610,000 after acquiring an additional 201,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,872,000 after acquiring an additional 175,864 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

