Materion Corp (MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.85 Million

Brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to report $313.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Materion reported sales of $295.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Materion by 40.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,951. Materion has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

