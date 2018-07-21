Mastercard (MA) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

News articles about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8501106020444 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.98.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $126.55 and a 1-year high of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.