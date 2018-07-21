Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,318,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $206.71 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $126.55 and a 52 week high of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.98.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

