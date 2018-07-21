Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MRTN opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.40. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James J. Hinnendael acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

