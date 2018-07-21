Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several research firms recently commented on MBII. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Marrone Bio Innovations opened at $1.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

