Mark T. Smucker Sells 2,500 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,292.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J M Smucker opened at $109.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in J M Smucker by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

