Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on MNTX. ValuEngine upgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

MNTX opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.48. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitex International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Manitex International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Manitex International by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 119,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

