Malibu Boats (MBUU) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7714267592114 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 428,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,985. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $779.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $140.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.