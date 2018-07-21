Maiden (MHLD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maiden earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7213207252078 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Maiden traded up $0.10, reaching $8.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 175,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,929. Maiden has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Maiden had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Maiden’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

