Magi (XMG) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Magi has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magi has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,098,958 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

