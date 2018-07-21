Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

NYSE MMP opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 25,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.