M.D.C. (MDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of M.D.C. opened at $31.84 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.58 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.99%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $82,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $69,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,819 shares of company stock worth $6,972,993 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 27,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

