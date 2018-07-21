LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 430,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 973,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

