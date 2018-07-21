Luminex (LMNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on Luminex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Luminex opened at $33.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Luminex has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.60%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminex news, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $552,968.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,265,930.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,240,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,496 shares of company stock worth $2,777,427 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,197,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luminex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 10.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,190 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 982,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Luminex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

