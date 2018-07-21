Lumber Liquidators (LL) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lumber Liquidators earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1087864064967 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Lumber Liquidators traded down $0.73, hitting $25.57, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 561,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,694. The firm has a market cap of $750.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

