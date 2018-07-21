LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

BLK stock opened at $502.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,400,444. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

