LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 11,436.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Allstate opened at $93.42 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

