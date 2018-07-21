LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.02.

Shares of Phillips 66 opened at $110.36 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $122.38. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

