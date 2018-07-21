LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,760,000 after purchasing an additional 872,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,942,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

TXN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.60 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

