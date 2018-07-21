LPL Financial LLC Invests $503,000 in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Stock

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $3,323,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs opened at $305.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.80 and a 52 week high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

