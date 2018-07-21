Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,646 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,429,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,952,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,299,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 425,387 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $92.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

