Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,660 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,429,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,952,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,299,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 425,387 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Gabelli began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies opened at $100.66 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

