Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $295,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,942,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,330,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,511,000 after acquiring an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

