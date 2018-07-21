Lourd Capital LLC Has $200,000 Position in Barclays PLC (BCS)

Lourd Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Barclays had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.