Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2,106.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,547 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,225 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

HP opened at $22.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

