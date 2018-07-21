Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,710,195 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $126,669,000 after buying an additional 2,090,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $198,668,000 after buying an additional 2,063,850 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after buying an additional 1,777,722 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Halliburton by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,469,114 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after buying an additional 1,283,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $56,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Halliburton opened at $45.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

