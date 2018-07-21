Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 297,716 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 131,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prologis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,360,000 after buying an additional 299,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $236,544.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,688.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,869 shares of company stock worth $3,187,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis opened at $62.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

