Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in State Street by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,398,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in State Street by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,791,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,311,000 after purchasing an additional 631,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $85.87 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

