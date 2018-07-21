LKQ Co. (LKQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,281,000. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,978,000 after purchasing an additional 857,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,876,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,200,000 after purchasing an additional 468,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.78. 1,943,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,441. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

