LivePerson (LPSN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

News articles about LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LivePerson earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0251799461192 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.96. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.22 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $5,832,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,953.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 110,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,018,068.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $197,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,330 shares of company stock worth $18,381,200 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

