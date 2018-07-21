Littelfuse (LFUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $257.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse opened at $226.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $166.40 and a 12 month high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $154,746.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $1,473,175.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,523.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,029 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

