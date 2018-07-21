Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €225.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIN. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($285.29) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($255.29) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde AG/AKT o.N. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.66 ($234.89).

Linde AG/AKT o.N. stock opened at €178.20 ($209.65) on Tuesday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 12 month high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

