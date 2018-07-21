Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A opened at $36.22 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 1.53%. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 148.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth about $9,747,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth about $5,624,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 155,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

