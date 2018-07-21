LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LeMaitre Vascular earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.2892713330977 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LeMaitre Vascular traded down $0.22, hitting $36.70, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 187,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,073,802 shares in the company, valued at $113,853,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,086,623 shares in the company, valued at $106,488,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,598 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.