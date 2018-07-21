Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

About GCI Liberty Inc Class A

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

