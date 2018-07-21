Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 10,839 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,739,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,678,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 505,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 389,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 288,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,732,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Boston Private Financial opened at $15.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Corey Griffin purchased 9,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $148,105.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah F. Kuenstner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $542,118. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

