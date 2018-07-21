Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,148 Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $269,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $281,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, COO Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $152,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $583,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,314. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Wingstop opened at $52.13 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.